UPDATE: State Trooper in Stable Condition after Incident with Wanted Binghamton Man

New York State Police have confirmed a State Trooper and the suspect are in stable condition after an incident around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, on Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.

According to State Police, troopers were involved in a pursuit with a man wanted in the City of Binghamton while conducting an arrest warrant. Officials said when the pursuit reached the area of Conklin Avenue, and Alfred Street, the suspect intentionally hit the trooper with his car.

Police said during the incident the suspect sustained a gunshot wound and fled the scene. Officials located the suspect shortly after, and he was taken to the Wilson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.