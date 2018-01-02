Ithaca Man Arrested after Narcotics Trafficking Incident

The Ithaca Police Department and SWAT Team searched two homes in the City of Ithaca on Tuesday, in a narcotics trafficking investigation.

Police arrested 26-year-old Jonathon Sanchez, on Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance charges, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Officials said they seized 4.5 ounces of crack cocaine, $12,000 in cash, a .22 riffle, scales, and packaging materials from the 200 block of East Falls Street, and the 200 block of Linn Street.

Sanchez was arraigned and sent to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.