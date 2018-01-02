  • Home

State Trooper Sustains Non-Life Threatening Injuries in Conklin Avenue Incident

Posted: Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

New York State Police confirm a trooper was injured in an incident just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday on Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.

The trooper was sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Binghamton Police are on scene investigating.

Stay with Fox 40, your source for local news for updates on the investigation. 