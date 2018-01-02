Wind Chill WATCH in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Chemung, NY
Chenango, NY
Cortland, NY
Delaware, NY
Madison, NY
Northern Cayuga, NY
Otsego, NY
Southern Cayuga, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
Winter Storm WATCH in effect for:
Northern Cayuga, NY
State Trooper Sustains Non-Life Threatening Injuries in Conklin Avenue Incident
