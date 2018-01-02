Bearcats ready for AEast play after non-conf. success

For the second straight year the Binghamton University Men's Basketball Team went 9-6 in non-conference play. The nine non-conference wins is a program record. Last year the Bearcats turned that 9-6 record into a 3-13 performance in America East play.

Willie Rodriguez missed most of non-conference play last year and JC Show missed all of conference play due to injuries. This year the Bearcats are a deeper team, and so far healthy and are optimistic that their success in non-conference play will carry over to conference play better than it did last year.

"As you look at the conference stats, we're second in the league in defense, we're first in the league in offense field goal percentage, we're in the top four in rebound, we're in the top four in assist to turnover margin," said Head Coach Tommy Dempsey. "As you look at the stats we're scoring the ball better, we're giving up less points, we just have a better overall body of work although the record ended up being the same. I thought we were a better team through the first half of this season than we were last season."

The Bearcats open up conference play at home against Maine on Saturday at 1:00.