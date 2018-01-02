Watkins repeats as AEast Player of the Week

VESTAL, N.Y. – For the second straight week and third time this season, senior guard Imani Watkins has been named the America East Co-Player of the Week. She shares the award with Jessica Fequiere of Albany for the second straight week.



In the Bearcats only game last week, Watkins scored a game-high 24 points as the Bearcats closed out non-conference play with an 80-64 victory over Dartmouth. She continues to lead the America East and ranks No. 21 in the nation with 20.9 points per game. In addition, Watkins ranks second in the conference with 2.77 steals per game.



Watkins is the first Binghamton player ever to receive America East Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks. She has now been chosen four times during her career, which ties Rachel Laws (2002-06) for the most selections in program history.



With 1,740 career points, Watkins continues to rank third all-time in program history as well as No. 19 in America East Conference history.



Off to its best start since the 2005-06 season, Binghamton (9-5) begins America East play on Saturday at Maine at 1 p.m. The Bearcats currently have a five-game winning streak, which is their longest since the 2003-04 season.



NOTES: Watkins' previous Player of the Week selections came on Nov. 21, 2016, Nov. 20, 2017 and Dec. 26, 2017 … Watkins was also named the America East Rookie of the Week three times during the 2014-15 season.