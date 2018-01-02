Red Cross and Dunkin' Donuts Team Up To Increase Blood Donations

The community continues to rally for Cooper Busch, better known as "Super Cooper."

This is the four-year old who won over the hearts of so many people in the Southern Tier. Today, officials at the American Red Cross announced a way you can help kids just like him.

The Red Cross is teaming up with Dunkin' Donuts. All month long, a time when donations are usually at their lowest, Dunkin' Donuts is offering a little incentive to give blood. Those who come and give blood or platelets at participating American Red Cross Donor Centers will receive a five dollar Dunkin' Donuts gift card.

The Make a Difference campaign is taking place in six states, including New York.