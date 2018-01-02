Cuomo To Create New Office of Workforce Development

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced the creation of a new Office of Workforce Development, part of a series of initiatives to improve job training across the state.

This is Cuomo's 19th State of the State proposal.

Cuomo also announced $175 million Consolidated Funding Application grant through REDCs for workforce training in emerging fields and a "One-Stop Shop" to help workers and businesses navigate existing programs.

"Our comprehensive economic development strategy has helped spur growth and job creation across this great state, but rapidly advancing technology and global competition demands that we prepare New Yorkers for the economy of tomorrow," Governor Cuomo said.

The governor will deliver his eighth state of the state speech on Wednesday in Albany.