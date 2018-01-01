Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie Is Sworn Into Second Term

Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie was sworn in Monday morning, officially kicking off his second term in office. Deemie says he's focused on economic growth and revitalization in the village over the next four years.

"Looking forward to the next four years. A lot of possibilities, a lot of exciting things are going to be happening in the village in the next few years," says Deemie, "A lot of wheels are in motion now, a lot of projects hopefully moving forward and we'll see how it goes."

Johnson City and the Town of Union combined inauguration ceremonies. Also sworn in were the Town of Union Justice, Town of Union Clerk, and Johnson City Village Trustees.