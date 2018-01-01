Rich David Takes Oath Of Office For Second And Final Time

For the second and final time, Mayor Rich David was sworn into office at Binghamton City Hall. David says it's bittersweet, but he is looking forward to the next four years and has plenty he wants to accomplish in that time.

.@MayorRichDavid taking the oath of office for a second term as Binghamton Mayor. pic.twitter.com/YfZo6gRE8n — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) January 1, 2018



"There are so many wonderful things happening at City Hall. There's a lot of big-ticket projects we have underway these next few years. You're going to see a major transformation downtown and across the city. It's very exciting to be the mayor at this point in the city's history," says David.

David says some of the biggest accomplishments of his first term were lowering taxes and re-paving city streets.