Mall Shoppers Discuss New Year's Resolutions

With the flip of the calendar to a new year, shoppers at the Oakdale Mall say it's a chance to start fresh.

Many area residents have made their New Year's resolutions. Some say they will try to be nicer. Others say they will try to be better with money.

Donna McElwain says she is going to take a different approach.

"I don't set a specific goal for the year. I believe we often set our expectations too high and then end up failing. So instead, I chose a word to define my year and this year I have chosen the word 'intentional.' I am going to be intentional in my choices and actions. I am going to live life as it's thrown at me and make the best of each situation."

According to a recent Marist poll, 12% of adults each will try to lose weight and be better people.