Stabbing At Hookah Bar In Johnson City Sends Two To Hospital

One man was critically injured in a stabbing at Hookah Heaven in Johnson City on Saturday. Now in stable condition, police say the 28-year-old was assaulted at the Hookah bar by Rashameh Johnson, age 32 of Binghamton. The assault occurred around 1am.

Johnson sustained minor injuries from the incident and both men were being treated at Wilson Hospital, where another disturbance broke out. That disturbance was incorrectly reported to police as a "shots fired" incident at the hospital. Johnson City police say there were no shots fired and the public was not at risk during the isolated incident.

Johnson was arrested, arraigned and remanded to the Broome County Jail. Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.