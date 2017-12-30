BU men's basketball nearly makes history with win over Elmira

Binghamton men's basketball (9-6) concluded non-conference play with a convincing 113-65 win over Elmira (2-7) Saturday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The Bearcats established Division I program records for points, field goals (43) and shooting percentage (66.2%) in the lopsided win.



The Bearcats made their first eight shots and opened the game with a 17-2 run to take control. Binghamton led 53-37 at half and then put 60 points on the board in the second half, thanks to 75% shooting (21-of-28). Eight players had eight or more points and all 12 healthy Bearcats scored three or more.



Senior forward Willie Rodriguez, who tallied 19 points (9-of-11 FG) in just 13 minutes of work. Rodriguez bumped up his program-best career scoring total to 1,250 points.



Senior center Bobby Ahearn had 16 points and seven boards. In just his second collegiate game, freshman forward Albert Odero netted 13 points (5-of-6 FG) with three assists and two steals. Odero scored his first collegiate bucket on a three-point play with 45 seconds left in the half and then flashed his athletic ability with two dunks and 10 points in the second half.



Junior guard Everson Davis added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.



Binghamton tied the record set last season with its ninth non-conference win of the season.



The Bearcats open their 16-game America East slate with a home game against Maine next Saturday, Jan. 6.

It was the most points a BU team has scored in 35 years and second-highest of all-time, behind only the 116 points the then-Colonials pinned on Florida Bible (116-60) during the 1982-83 season ... The 43 field goals (second-most all-time) bested the previous D-I high of 39 set last month against Hartwick (Nov. 26) ... the margin of victory (48) is the largest in BU's 17-year Division I tenure, topping the 47-point cushion in last year's 101-54 win over Marywood ... the 66.2% shooting performance was also the best in BU's D-I era (previous was 61.5% at Brown on 12/3/04) and second highest of all-time.

Courtesy: BU Athletics