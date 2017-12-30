Fighting Breast Cancer Tournament wraps up with 3 champions

Three girl's varsity basketball teams were named champions of the Fighting Breast Cancer Tournament, Saturday, at the Davis College event center.

Binghamton High School defeated their New York City foes, Summit Academy, by a close score of 64-62. The Patriots were named Lawanna King Augustine bracket champions.

Union-Endicott Tigers faced off against Hudson Catholic, New Jersey, in the Jennifer Gaeta Wegmann bracket, but were unable to best the Hudson Hawks 57 points. The Hawks walked away with the Jennifer Gaeta Wegmann trophy, and the championship.

Competing for the Melissa Manzer championship, Rock Creek Christian Academy (RCCA), of Maryland, and NYC's The Mary Louis Academy (TMLA) took to the courts to finish the FBC tournament. But the TMLA Hilltoppers were no match for Rock Creek, as the Hilltoppers fell by a score of 76-53. RCCA took home the Melissa Manzer, as they are your champions.

Tournament coordinator, Greg Johnson, said the FBC tourney has been a rousing success. By allowing these varsity girls the chance to shine after the STOP DWI Holiday Classic, Johnson said players and fans will become more aware of the high level of competition these girls have, and allow event-goers a chance to get the necessary information needed to help fight breast cancer throughout the U.S.

"We wanted to piggyback off of the Stop DWI Classic for girl's basketball, because girl's basketball is really big. We wanted [attendees and players] to compete in a great tournament, with great competition, and gain awareness for the fight against breast cancer," said Greg Johnson.

Johnson also said he plans to continue the tournament next year with, hopefully, more teams in the competition.