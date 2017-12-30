  • Home

Tioga Downs Hosts New Year's Eve Party

TIOGA COUNTY, NY -

Tioga Downs is hosting what they call the "Biggest and Best" New Year's Eve bash.

It's a celebration of firsts as this is the first year that the Hotel at Tioga Downs is open for guests to enjoy.  Also, P. J. Clarke's restaurant and Ageless Spa are open for party goers.

Tioga Downs will also televise the famed Times Square Ball Drop at several locations on site.