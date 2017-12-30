Church Group Hosts Sober New Year's Eve Party

The Two Rivers Church recovery group, Brand New, is hosting a party.

The Biggest Sober New Year's Eve Party starts at 6:00 at the Boys' and Girls' Club in Binghamton. Event organizers say they are excited to offer a family-friendly alternative to other New Year's Eve celebrations. There will be food, concerts and a whole section for kids with games and bounce houses.

Last year hundreds attended the party and similar numbers are expected this year.