Fire Damages Home In Owego

The Owego Fire Department was on scene of a house fire just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning on George Street.

People on scene tell Fox 40 that flames engulfed the second floor porch of the home, and spread quickly into an attic crawl space and onto the roof within a half hour.

Neighbors said an Owego police officer was first on scene, helping residents evacuate the building.

No word yet on if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated as we get more information.