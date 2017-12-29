Fighting Breast Cancer Holiday Classic kicks off opening round

Fighting Breast Cancer Holiday Classic kicks off opening roundPosted: Updated:
Aiming to bring an increase in breast cancer awareness, the Fighting Breast Cancer Holiday Classic began, Friday, as 10 Girls Varsity Basketball teams from around the North East made their way to Davis College in Binghamton.
Separated into three brackets, each named after three of the best female basketball players to venture through the Southern Tier; Lawanna (King) Augustine, Melissa Manzer, and Jennifer (Gaeta) Wegmann, the competing teams gave it their all to win and support a noble cause.
Melissa Manzer Bracket: Rock Creek Christian 68 - The Patrick School 24 Mary Louis Academy 67 - Summit Academy 57
Lawanna King Augustine Bracket: Binghamton 83 - Boys and Girls High School 65
Jennifer Gaeta Wegmann Bracket: Holcombe Rucker 36 - Union-Endicott 68 Hudson Catholic 81 - Trinity High School 25
The following championship games will be held tomorrow, Saturday, at Davis College:
- Binghamton High School will be taking the court against Summit Academy for the Augustine Tournament Championship, at 2:30 p.m.
- Union-Endicott will compete against Hudson catholic for the Wegmann Tournament Championship, at 4:00 p.m.
- Rock Creek Christian will be facing Mary Louis Academy for the Manzer Tournament Championship, at 5:30 p.m.