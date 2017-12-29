Broome County Dog Shelter to Switch Hours in 2018

The Broome County Dog Shelter will be open be open Tuesdays through Saturdays starting on January 1, 2018. The first open Saturday will be January 6 and hours of operation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Currently, the dog shelter public hours are Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Shelter employees hope these changes will better accommodate the people who use their services and are in search of a dog to adopt.

While the shelter will be closed on Sundays and Mondays, there will be staff on site to care for the dogs as well as to respond to emergencies.

The shelter is located at 110 Cutler Pond Rd. in Binghamton and is supported through contracts with ten towns to house stray adoptable dogs and puppies, as well as through redemption fees, adoption fees, and donations.