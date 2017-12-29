FreshySites Moves Headquarters To Fit Growing Business

FreshySites in Binghamton outgrew its Court Street office, and has moved its headquarters to the Carriage House at Roberson Mansion.

In just a few years, the digital design and web development agency grew from a one man operation to fifteen full-time employees.

The company now has locations across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, and services over 1,000 clients.

The new 4,000 square foot office is located at 34 Front Street in Binghamton.

FreshySites was founded by Broome County native and Maine-Endwell High School graduate, Ben Giordano, who felt the need for a web design company in the community.

“I did a couple websites for people and I realized that there was a need, and there are few people doing it, but I thought that I could bring a little something different to the service. I think just by focusing on customer service, customer experience, and keeping that front and center responsiveness, just being there for our clients all the time. I think that’s what sets us apart.”

To take a look at their designs, click here.