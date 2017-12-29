Susquehanna County District Attorney Passes Away At 53

Susquehanna County District Attorney, Robert Klein, passed away Wednesday afternoon following his battle with cancer at the age of 53.

According to the obituary, Klein passed at his home in New Milford surrounded by family.

Klein was heading into his third year as District Attorney.

Funeral services will take place Wednesday, January 3rd, at 8:30 a.m. at Kearney Funeral Home in Scranton, P.A.