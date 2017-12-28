Penn State Football readies for PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

9th ranked, Penn State Football looks to become the next PlayStation Fiesta Bowl champion, Saturday, as they take on a tough opponent in, 12th ranked, Washington.

Making their seventh appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, since 1977, Penn State is currently undefeated in their previous six trips.

Saturday's, match-up should be interesting to say the least. Historically, the Fiesta Bowl has always featured two top 20 offenses and two top 10 defenses going head to head, and 2017 is no different. PSU boasts an impressive offensive, scoring 41.6 points per game (ppg), while Washington's defense is ranked fifth in the National College Football Association of America (NCFAA). And history always favors the bold.

"I know the eclipse of us being there and playing a lot, I believe we've always won the national championship out there, the Fiesta Bowl, so it's definitely a rich history for Penn State," said Trace McSorely, Quarterback (Junior).

Who will be crowned the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl champs? Kickoff begins Saturday, December 30, at 2:00 p.m.