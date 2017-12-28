Devils look to carry Wednesday's momentum into weekend

A good New Years Resolution for the Binghamton Devils would be to forget about 2017, or even better, play in 2018 the way they did on Wednesday. The Devils took down the Charlotte Checkers 6-2 at home on Wednesday, just two weeks after losing 7-1 to the Checkers in Charlotte.

The Devils have now won three games in the month of December, matching their three wins in November. While still in last place in the North Division the Devils do have plenty of hockey left in 2018 including two more games before the calendar rolls over and hope to carry the momentum they got from Wednesday into the weekend and the new year.

"Yeah I think it's just taking it day by day working, hard in practice for every one, myself included," said Colton White who scored the first two goals of his AHL career on Wednesday. "I think if we stick to having good habits every day and working hard and doing the little things we did tonight I think we will be okay and the results will take after themselves."

"I think the biggest thing is we scored some goals and we haven't had a lot of games this year where we padded our lead, if that's the right term," said Head Coach Rick Kowalsky. "[Wednesday night] we were able to do that and that's certainly a positive thing. It makes the next couple days of practice leading into the weekend certainly a lot more fun to come to the rink."

The Devils travel to Bridgeport on Saturday before returning home Sunday to host Syracuse at 6:00.