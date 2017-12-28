Officials Warning Residents to take Steps to keep Pipes from Freezing

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -
City officials are warning residents to take steps this winter season, and prevent their pipes from freezing.
Officials said a long period of low temperatures is not good for homes and businesses, and that their pipes can freeze. The American Red Cross has some tips to help:
- Keep garage doors shut if there are water supply lines in the garage
- Open bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing
- When the weather is really cold out let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe, even at a slow trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing
- If you go away during the cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you can have a higher heating bill but you can prevent a more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.
Anyone with questions about frozen pipes you can contact the City of Binghamton's Department of Public Works Dispatch at (607) 772-7020.