Officials Warning Residents to take Steps to keep Pipes from Freezing

City officials are warning residents to take steps this winter season, and prevent their pipes from freezing.

Officials said a long period of low temperatures is not good for homes and businesses, and that their pipes can freeze. The American Red Cross has some tips to help:

Keep garage doors shut if there are water supply lines in the garage

Open bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing

When the weather is really cold out let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe, even at a slow trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing

If you go away during the cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you can have a higher heating bill but you can prevent a more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.

Anyone with questions about frozen pipes you can contact the City of Binghamton's Department of Public Works Dispatch at (607) 772-7020.