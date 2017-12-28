Coaching in Dome, against Boeheim, a humbling experience for Cline

On the schedule, Syracuse's 62-47 win over Eastern Michigan will look like just another non-conference game and another Orange win. But for EMU Assistant Coach Matt Cline, the night is one he'll always remember.

Cline is a 2006 graduate of Seton Catholic Central. Wednesday's game in the Carrier Dome is the closest to home he's been as a coach. More than thirty friends and family were in attendance, many sitting right next to the Eagles tunnel onto the court and behind their bench to cheer on Cline and the EMU squad. While the game didn't go the way Cline or his team was hoping it would, he said the experience was one he'll never forget.

"It's a humbling experience especially with my boss, Coach Murphy being an assistant at Syracuse while I was in high school. Watching him coach, as well as Coach Boeheim, during the game as I'm barking out orders to our guys and Coach Boeheim is doing the same thing because it was my scouting report," Cline said. "It was kind of cool to play a little chess match at times during the game with their coaches and our coaches, so it was really cool. I'm proud of the way our guys competed. I thought our game plan was really good and we executed it well, we just got into a little bit of foul trouble towards the end of the game and that hurt us. But a really neat experience. Overall glad to have an opportunity to do that."

This is Cline's first year as an assistant coach at EMU. Last year he served as Director of Basketball Operations at East Tennessee State after serving in that same position at EMU the year prior.