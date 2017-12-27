Blood Drive Honors Fallen Trooper Christopher Skinner

More than three years after New York State Trooper Christopher Skinner's death, family and fellow law enforcement officers are keeping his memory alive with an annual blood drive.

"No police officer deserves to be forgotten. Especially one who gave his life in performance of his duties," says Major William McEvoy with the New York State Police.

On May 29th 2014 a routine traffic stop turned into a tragedy when Trooper Skinner was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Route 81. In its fourth year, the Trooper Skinner Memorial Blood Drive is a fitting tribute according to those who knew him best.

"He was a very giving person, he helped anybody along the way who needed help. Whether it was along the road or wherever it was," says mom Sharyn Skinner.

Skinner gives blood every year in honor of her son. It's a much needed donation during a difficult holiday season for the American Red Cross.

"A lot of people are home, they're on vacation, schools are out, we're not able to collect the blood that we normally would," says Theresa Blank, Senior Account Manager with the American Red Cross.

Troopers and family members lined up to give blood at the NYSP barracks in Kirkwood on Wednesday. Skinner's Troop C family says donating blood can save lives, just like Skinner signed up to do. And for his family, it's a way to make sure good wins out in the end.

"It helps me overshadow the negative by doing something positive," says Skinner.

The public can donate blood at either the Five Mile Point fire station or the state office building in downtown Binghamton until 6pm on Wednesday. The Red Cross is looking for all blood types.