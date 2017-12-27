Delhi Man Arrested after Making a Terrorist Threat

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Delhi on Tuesday.

Joseph Schmierer was taken into custody on a Bench Warrant, issued by the Town of Sidney Court for making a Terrorist Threat, Assault, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and Criminal Contempt of the Legislature.

He was arraigned in the Town of Sidney and sent to the Delaware County Correctional Facility on $50,000 cash bail, or a $100,000 bond.