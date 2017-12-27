Masquerade In The Mansion Returns To Roberson

The Robersons only had one party in the years they lived in their Front Street home. Now, visitors flood the mansion to ring in the New Year.

The Masquerade in the Mansion event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the museum and science center. The New Year's Eve party features live music, cash bars, physic readings, and, new this year, a burlesque performance.

"It doesn't just pay for the great time that everybody has, but it also really helps pay the bills," says Roberson Executive Director Michael Grasso, "You know, it's expensive to heat an old house like this. And events like the Masquerade in the Mansion really help put a dent in that."

Tickets are on sale now, but Grasso says they are going fast and will likely sell out in the next few days. Tickets can be purchased in person at Roberson or online and cost $55 for members and $60 for non-members. The price of admission includes a champagne toast and food catered by Terra Cotta. Guests must be 21 and older.