Teenage Suspect Arrested for String of Vandalism Crimes Across Ithaca

Ithaca Police have arrested a teenager for vandalizing a home on Tuesday but believe he may be connected to a string of crimes throughout the city.

A 14-year-old Ithaca resident was captured by Police and taken to the Tompkins County Family Court after Police say they found damage to a window on the 300 block of North Cayuga Street around 3:33 p.m. The suspect was found in possession of a bb gun which matches up with the description of nearly nine other incidents of vandalism in Ithaca.

Authorities say they have been investigating reports of other cars and buildings being vandalized by a bb gun. The incidents have been occurring at all hours of the day but more recently during the late evening and overnight.

Ithaca's Police Chief Pete Tyler praised his officers but says he believes there's another suspect or multiple suspects still out there in connection with the other crimes.

"Someone probably knows who the other people are that are involved," said Tyler. "Please be vigilant and notify police of any suspicious behavior that you observe”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department at 272-3245.