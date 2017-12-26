  • Home

Seton, Moravia, Newfield remain ranked in Boys Hoops

The New York State Sports Writers Association released the latest state rankings for High School Boys Basketball.

Class B:
Seton - 7
Dryden - Honorable Mention
Norwich - Honorable Mention
Owego - Honorable Mention
Waverly - Honorable Mention
Whitney Point - Honorable Mention

Class C:
Moravia - 12
Elmira Notre Dame - Honorable Mention
Newark Valley - Honorable Mention
Tioga - Honorable Mention
Walton - Honorable Mention

Class D:
Newfield - 2
Davenport - Honorable Mention
Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton - Honorable Mention
Morris - Honorable Mention