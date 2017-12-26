Seton, Moravia, Newfield remain ranked in Boys Hoops

The New York State Sports Writers Association released the latest state rankings for High School Boys Basketball.

Class B:

Seton - 7

Dryden - Honorable Mention

Norwich - Honorable Mention

Owego - Honorable Mention

Waverly - Honorable Mention

Whitney Point - Honorable Mention

Class C:

Moravia - 12

Elmira Notre Dame - Honorable Mention

Newark Valley - Honorable Mention

Tioga - Honorable Mention

Walton - Honorable Mention

Class D:

Newfield - 2

Davenport - Honorable Mention

Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton - Honorable Mention

Morris - Honorable Mention