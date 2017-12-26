Watkins named America East Co-Player of the Week

VESTAL, N.Y. – Senior guard Imani Watkins has been named the America East Co-Player of the Week. It marks the second time this season and third time in her career that she has earned the conference's weekly accolade.



Watkins averaged 29.0 points per game as the Bearcats won twice last week and extended their unbeaten streak to four games. She poured in a career high 36 points against Cornell on Dec. 18 – the most by a Binghamton player since 1999 – and followed up with a 22-point effort at Rider last Thursday.



For the season, Watkins leads the America East and ranks No. 24 in the nation with a career-high 20.7 points per game. She also ranks second in the conference in steals (2.6 spg.) and three-field goals per game (2.7) as well as sixth in assists (3.4 apg.).



Currently, Watkins ranks third in Binghamton program history and No. 19 in the America East with 1,716 career points.



With an 8-4 record, Binghamton is off to its best start since the 2005-06 season. The Bearcats host Dartmouth on Sunday at 2 p.m. in its final non-conference game of the year.



NOTES: Watkins was previously honored by the America East on Nov. 21, 2016 and this past Nov. 26 … she shares this week's award with Jessica Fequiere of Albany.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)