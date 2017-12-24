People Pack Stores for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

People all across the Southern Tier packed stores, local shops, and the Oakdale Mall for last minute holiday shopping.

"I thought it was gonna be a madhouse in here but it's not too bad so I'm pretty happy," said Benjamin Dickey, Last Minute Shopper.

According to the National Retail Federation, many Americans will still be shopping for gifts on Christmas Eve. A survey found that 12% of customers finished their holiday shopping by December 12, 55% expected to be done the week before, 6% said they expect to be shopping on Christmas Eve, and 5% said they won't be done until after the holiday.

The NRF survey also found that 53% of consumers, which is about 126 million people, planned to shop through the weekend before Christmas.

Despite these numbers, Dickey said he found the experience pretty easy on Christmas Eve.

"I got a parking spot and got in here to get what I needed," said Dickey. " I'm picking up a few gifts for my girlfriend for Christmas tomorrow so trying to get here before they close."

The Oakdale Mall will be closed all day on Christmas.