Saturday High School Hockey Highlights

In Broome County High School Hockey Association (BCHSHA) action, Chenango Valley Warriors hosted Johnson City, Saturday, with the Wildcats losing by a score of 11-4 at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

Penalties and fights plagued the Wildcats, with five Johnson City players in the penalty box at one time, but the Warriors' Alek Conrad made the game unreachable for JC. Scoring a goal

Also on the ice, Union Endicott took on the role of the visitors against the home team, Vestal Golden Bears.

Down to the wire it was a close game, but the Golden Bears proved too much to stop as they mounted the comeback late in the third period to win it, 5-4.

Anthony Albright scored the game winning unassisted goal (3:20) in the third period, as the Golden Bears scratched out the victory, after trailing 1-3.