$4 Million Bridge Reopens in Chemung County

The bridge carrying Route 14 over the Chemung River in Elmira was completed on Friday. More than 12,000 cars a day travel across that roadway.

"By rehabilitating this major thoroughfare in Elmira, we are strengthening the transportation infrastructure, improving safety, supporting commerce and ensuring mobility for the future," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Work on the bridge included structural steel and bridge deck repairs, replacement of damaged concrete, and installation of new bridge bearings, joints, and seals to keep the water off the bridge. The project is expected to extend the bridge's service life by more than 20 years.