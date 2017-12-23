New Lion Cub Finds a Home at Animal Adventure Park

For the first time in 15 years, Broome County is once again home to African Lions after a new female cub has found a home at Animal Adventure Park.

The female cub is three months old and named Bisa, which means "greatly loved" based on its native African origin. She is the first to arrive of the pride being assembled from across the county, which will yield viable genetic diversity for future preservation.

“Lions will have a safe home at Animal Adventure Park, where they will act as ambassadors for their species as we continue our mission of educating our visitors and online support base of the threats faced by wildlife, and the inevitable outcome from this continued destructive path," said Jordan Patch, Animal Adventure Park Owner.

Lions are currently categorized as vulnerable to extinction, which is just one level below endangered.