UPDATE: Police Arrest Man Who Robbed Endicott Barber Shop

On Saturday evening, the Endicott Police Department arrested a suspect for robbing Matt's Barber Shop.

28-year-old Robert Mikulski of Endicott was captured near Watson Boulevard and N. McKinley Avenue. Authorities said they recovered a dark colored jacket, knit hat, and a quantity of methamphetamine and heroin during the investigation.

Officials say Mikulski robbed the shop around noon on Saturday and forcibly stole cash from the victim who suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

The suspect has been charged with Robbery and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He will be arraigned at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility later this evening.