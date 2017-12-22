Maine-Endwell trounces Johnson City in high school hockey action

Competing in the Broome County High School Hockey Association (BCHSHA), Maine-Endwell Spartans hosted the Johnson City Wildcats at the SUNY Broome Ice Center, Friday.

Once the puck dropped at 6:45 p.m., it was all Spartans Hockey. Within the first few minutes of period one, Logan Roux (15:05) gave M-E the first notch on the scoreboard, it was 1-0 Spartans leading.

Later in the first, after winning an icing face-off, Adam Rutkowski got in on the action and blasted a shot from mid-range (10:44) to pull the Spartans ahead early, 2-0 Maine-Endwell.

Johnson City allowed another goal in the final minutes of period one, giving the Spartans the 3-0 advantage, but it was Sam Giordano that put the dagger to the Wildcats (12:34) in the second period. His goal would put M-E up 4-0 over JC.

And the Maine-Endwell Spartans finish the lop-sided night with a win over Johnson City, 8-1.