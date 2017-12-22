BU looking for one final win before Christmas

The Binghamton University Men's Basketball Team is off to its best start under Head Coach Tommy Dempsey. The Bearcats 8-5 record was boosted by their recent 7-game win streak which was snapped on Tuesday after an 80-65 loss to Penn State.

With two non-conference games remaining before America East play, the Bearcats hope to find, as Dempsey said, "one more win before Santa comes down the chimney."

"We'll feel really good leaving here Friday night if we can win that game about how we've played through the first two months of the season<" Dempsey said. "We went pretty much a month without losing a game, so to get back on the horse and get one on Friday, I think we'd leave here as we break for a few days and go spend time with our families, I think we'd feel pretty good about where we're at. That's what's on the line Friday."

The Bearcats host LIU Brooklyn at 7:00 on Friday.