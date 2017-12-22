Cider Mill Playhouse to Close its Doors for Good

The Cider Mill Playhouse announced on Friday afternoon that it will "cease operations effective immediately" after failing to find a permanent location to operate in. Back in September 2016, the playhouse lost its 41-year lease on the Nanticoke Avenue property.

At that time, it was revealed that they would not return to the Endicott location after August 31, 2017. Since then, the organization has been working to find both a temporary and permanent solutions in order to keep the playhouse open but have been unsuccessful.

The playhouse's Executive Artistic Director Gail Belokur says admissions were down and inherited debt was growing as reasons for closing.

Cider Mill Playhouse season ticket holders will be able to honor their tickets at the Chenango River Theatre for the upcoming 2018 season.