Getting A Head-Start With Healthy Living

Students are getting ready to head into a holiday weekend, but first, one more lesson. Chenango Valley middle schoolers put away the books today and instead got a practical lesson in keeping to a healthy lifestyle.

“We wanted to target a lot of topics that aren’t traditionally covered in the classroom," says school social worker Beth Hubenthal.

Wellness Day is an 11 year old tradition at Chenango Valley Middle School. Different stations are set up for kids to learn about physical and mental well-being. Activities range from Zumba and salsa dancing to learning what drugs and alcohol can do to the body.

“You wanna live long, so you want to treat your body good," says 7th grader Joey Ranucci.

The goal is to have fun, but also get a head-start on a healthier future.