Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Supports Proposed Drug Treatment Facility

In a letter, the Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors stepped forward in support of the proposed Drug Treatment Facility.

"[We] are writing this letter to show our support of passage of Broome County's resolution to accept $2.7 million in state funding to go towards Syracuse Behavioral Health' addiction treatment services," the letter reads.

The letter cites the statistic that 76 Broome County residents died from drug overdoses and that there have been over 600 overdoses so far in 2017. The Chamber's Board of Directors is also concerned about how full the Broome County Jail is.

"To have the chamber come out and endorse this initiative we feel is extremely significant and one that we hope county legislators take into account when they have that vote," said Jason Garnar, Broome County Executive.

The Chamber is also concerned about how difficult it has become to hire and maintain employees because of "drug testing failures." According to the letter, "local businesses have reported that they spent over $125,000 per month and Broome County spent $750,000 per month on substance abuse treatment last year for their employees."

The Broome County Legislature will hold a Meeting of the Whole on December 27. There the group will discuss and vote on whether or not to accept nearly $3 million in state funding to turn the old Broome Developmental Building into the new Drug Treatment Center.

You can read the Binghamton Chamber of Commerce's letter below: