Delaware County Grand Jury Indicts Man for Stealing Public Assistance Benefits

A Delaware County Grand Jury has indicted a Roxbury man for stealing public assistance benefits.

"When individuals fraudulently obtain benefits from those programs, it reduces the resources available to the families that are truly in need of assistance," said John Hubbard, Delaware County DA. "It is unfortunate when individuals take advantage of a system that is designed to help those in need."

61-year-old Anthony Bellissimo has been charged seven felonies including Welfare Fraud and six counts of Offering a False Instrument. Authorities say he stole more than $42,000 over the course of five years.

Police say he submitted written instruments to the Department of Social Services and failed to report his household income as required. As a result of those filings, Bellissimo received SNAP, HEAP, and Medicaid benefits illegally.