16-Year-Old Dead After Accidental Shooting In Guilford

A 16-year-old boy is dead after an accidental shooting in the town of Guilford. New York State Police say the teen was shot with a rifle around 9am in a residence on County Route 35. The teen was deceased when police arrived on scene.

Captain Scott Heggelke with the State Police says they do not believe he shot himself and there was another 16-year-old there at the time.

"This is really just a terrible, terrible tragedy," says Heggelke.

The investigation is ongoing, but Heggelke stresses the preliminary investigation points to a "horrible" accident. Police are not releasing any names at this time.