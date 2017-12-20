Police Arrest Binghamton Man for Attempted Murder

A Binghamton man is facing attempted murder charges, for a stabbing that took place over the weekend.



The Binghamton Police Department arrested 20-year-old James D. Christ Jr., on Wednesday.

Police responded to the 300 block of Main St. in the city where officials said they found a 20-year-old with five stab wounds to the back. They said he was transported to Wilson Hospital with serious injuries.

Christ was sent to the Broome County Jail. Police are still investigating the incident.