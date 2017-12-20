Friendsville Man Arrested, Assaults Officers

Broome County Sheriffs have arrested Dylan James Thompson, 20, of Friendsville PA, charging him with two counts of assaulting officers, Wednesday.

While being booked into the Broome County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges from the Town of Windsor, Thompson allegedly became non-compliant with Correction Officers. During this altercation officers claim Thompson injured two facility employees, both requiring medical care.

Dylan James Thompson was charged with two counts of Assault in the first degree and was arraigned in the Town of Dickinson Court.