NY State Police Investigating Two Vehicle Collision in Delaware County

New York State Police announced, Wednesday, they are investigating a two-vehicle collision with injuries on State Route 23, Harpersfield, that occurred at roughly 10:43 a.m., Tuesday.



State Police determined that Joseph W. Moore III, 56, of Stamford, was driving eastbound on Rt. 23 when he failed to keep right and collided head on with a dump truck that was traveling in the westbound lane, injuring his two passengers.

The passenger vehicle came to rest in the southern ditch and the dump truck tipped over onto the passenger side, and came to rest in the northern embankment.



Moore III sustained minor injuries from the crash and was transported to Bassett Memorial Hospital for treatment. His front seat passenger Joseph W. Moore Jr., 80, of Stamford, was also transported to Bassett Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Backseat passenger Erna Moore, 76, from Stamford, sustained serious injuries to her legs and body, and was airlifted by helicopter to Albany Medical Center.



The driver of the dump truck Roland Birdsall, 33, of Stamford, sustained minor injuries and was transported Bassett Medical Center for further evaluation.



The State Police in Sidney, in conjunction with the Troop "C" Collision Reconstruction Unit and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, are continuing their investigation.