Union-Endicott High Hosts "Decorate The Door" Competition For Anti-Drug Awareness

The annual “Decorate the Door” competition took place at Union-Endicott High School Wednesday afternoon.

Students decorated 20 homeroom doors for anti-drug awareness for the third year in a row.

Three doors will be chosen as winners based on creativity, originality, and effort.

The doors must have a holiday theme as well as an anti-drug message.

The competition was put on by Yes Leads, an anti-drug awareness club at the high school.

“I think it’s so important for students to understand the gravity of drug abuse in our area, within our schools. It’s so important for students at a very early age to understand the severity and the consequences of how it can affect their life long term.” - Elizabeth Scalcione, Co-Advisor for Yes Leads

Student leaders in the program said it’s a great feeling to bring awareness to the drug problem in the area.

“It feels amazing to know that we’re helping high schools be drug and alcohol free.” - Mariah Bowman, Junior

“There’s a stereotype that it’s okay to do drugs when you’re in high school. As Yes leaders we’re trying to break that stereotype.” - Vincent Scalcione, Senior

The three homerooms chosen as winners get bagels and donuts Thursday morning.