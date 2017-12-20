Gault Toyota Celebrates Year Of Giving

A year of giving wraps up at Gault Toyota. On Wednesday, non-profits gathered at the car dealership to celebrate what they each were able to do with funds received from the Gault Gives Back program.

Since it launched in January of this year, Gault Gives Back has made donations to 27 non-profits, totaling $60,000. Recipients range from the YWCA to food pantries to the Southern Tier Antique Tractor Club.