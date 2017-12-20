Police: Ithaca Store held at Gunpoint, Suspect Wanted

The Ithaca Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man that robbed a Byrne Dairy Store, Tuesday, and held an employee at gunpoint.

Ithaca officers said the suspect, who is described as a white male , 5'8" tall with a skinny build , light colored eyelashes and blue eyes , wearing a facemask and light grey hoodie , entered the store and pointed a handgun at a employee.

The suspect then demanded all of the money in the register and all the Newport cigarettes in the store, and fled on foot. It is unknown the amount of cash and cigarettes that were stolen.

If anyone has any information in regards to any individual matching the description of the suspect or the armed robbery that took place is asked to notify the Ithaca Police Department at: