Tips For Handling Holiday Stress

The holidays aren't always a time of excitement. For many, it's the season of stress. Doctor Michael Lavin at Ascension Lourdes says high expectations for the perfect holiday can lead to a lot of mental anxiety. Lavin shares a few tips for handling stress this holiday.

Avoid high expectations.

Idealistic images of the perfect Christmas can be hard to achieve and end up leaving you stressed out. Just keep it simple and spend time with your friends and family.

"And you know, we need to keep taking care of ourselves. Having good sleep, and being careful with our diet, excercising, all these things are really critical," says Lavin.

Keep gifts simple.

Cutting back on the amount and the size of gifts can help with financial stress. Staying within your budget means you can still enjoy exchanging gifts, but avoid buyer's remorse and large credit card bills.

Call or write to friends and family.

It's a family holiday, but not everyone has someone to spend it with. If you're family is far away, Lavin says a phone call can do a lot to boost spirits. If you're thinking of a loved one who has passed away, Lavin suggests writing in a diary about past memories to fill the void.

Remember the reason for the season.

Thinking more about the meaning behind Christmas, instead of the material things, can help put everything into perspective according to Lavin.