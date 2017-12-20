Two Arrested in Endwell after Report of Stabbing

The Broome County Sheriff's Office made two arrests, after responding to a report of a stabbing on Shady Dr., in Endwell.

Police said they found a female in the residence with stab wounds to her arm, they said the female was trying to calm down a male relative who started hallucinating when she was stabbed. Officials found 28-year-old Joseph March hiding in an upstairs bedroom closet and arrested him. March is facing assault, possession of a weapon, and menacing charges. He was arraigned and sent to the Broome County Jails with $10,000 cash bail.

Deputies said they found another male hiding in the basement of the home and that he had an active warrant out for his arrest, in the Village of Endicott court. Michael Philpott, 51, of Endicott was arrested on the warrant without incident. Police said they found several grams of Meth on Philpott, so police charged him with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police said Philpott was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.